Death – Obituary News : Kasson Mantorville HS Hosts Suicide Prevention Event Wed.

An event focused on preventing suicide will take place at Kasson Mantorville High School on Wednesday.

Kasson-Mantorville High School Hosts Emma’s Mental Health Awareness Event

On May 3, 2023, Kasson-Mantorville High School will host a Mental Health Fair at 6 p.m., followed by a screening of a documentary featuring Emma, a young woman who has dedicated her life to providing hope and awareness for those struggling with mental health issues. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m., and Emma will be present virtually to answer questions after the showing. Other panelists will also be available to discuss their experiences and insights.

Emma’s Story

Emma’s journey began when she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety at a young age. She struggled to find adequate support and resources, leading her to take matters into her own hands. Emma began using social media to share her story and connect with others who were going through similar struggles. As her platform grew, Emma decided to create a documentary to further raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the impact it has on people’s lives.

The Documentary

The documentary will showcase Emma’s story, as well as those of others who have struggled with mental health issues. It will highlight the importance of seeking help and breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness. The trailer for the movie can be found here, and it promises to be a powerful and inspiring film.

The Event

This event is free and open to the public. The Mental Health Fair will provide information and resources for those who are struggling with mental health issues, as well as their loved ones. The movie screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Emma and other panelists, offering a unique opportunity to engage in a meaningful conversation about mental health.

Conclusion

Emma’s dedication to raising awareness about mental health is truly inspiring, and her story is one that everyone should hear. By sharing her journey, Emma is helping to break down the stigma and provide hope for those who are struggling. We encourage everyone to attend this event and join us in supporting this important cause. You can find the Facebook event page here. Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.