Death – Obituary News : Kaur Singh, Boxer and Padma Shri Awardee, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned boxer and recipient of the Padma Shri award, Kaur Singh, has passed away.

Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought with Muhammad Ali, passes away at 74

Kaur Singh, an Asian boxing champion and former Indian army man, passed away in Kurukshetra’s hospital on Thursday, where he was receiving treatment for multiple health issues. The 74-year-old boxer had been residing in his native village, Khanal Khurd, in Punjab’s Sangrur district after retiring from the army. A celebrated Indian athlete, Singh won six gold medals in international competitions, including the 1982 Asian Games. In addition, he was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1982, Padma Shri in 1983, and Vishisht Seva Medal in 1988.

Six-time gold medalist in international competitions

Kaur Singh represented India in his sport with distinction, clinching six gold medals in international competitions. One of his notable achievements was winning the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. He retired from the army and shifted to his native village in Punjab where he dedicated himself to social work.

Exhibition bout with Muhammad Ali remains memorable

In one of the most significant moments in his illustrious career, Kaur Singh shared the ring with boxing legend Muhammad Ali, in a four-round exhibition match held in Delhi on January 27, 1980. The bout remains one of the most memorable moments in the history of Indian boxing.

Punjab govt. to include Kaur Singh’s life story in curriculum

Kaur Singh’s achievements will be featured in the curriculum of Punjab’s schools as part of the state government’s new education initiative that aims to highlight the life stories of four legendary Indian athletes. Three-time hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, legendary athlete Milkha Singh, and India’s first Arjuna Awardee and Olympian athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa will also be included in the textbooks of physical education for classes 9 and 10.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema expresses grief

Upon learning about the passing of Kaur Singh, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema expressed his condolences and said, “Kaur Singh’s death is a significant loss to the country. I have directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to bring his body to his native village. We will extend all possible help to the family.”

In conclusion, Kaur Singh was a celebrated Indian boxer who brought glory to the nation with his exceptional performance in international competitions. The exhibition match with Muhammad Ali remains a memorable moment in Indian boxing history. Kaur Singh’s life story will now be part of the curriculum in Punjab’s schools. His passing is a significant loss to the nation, which will always remember him for his contribution to the sport of boxing.