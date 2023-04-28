Death – Obituary News : Keith Gattis’ Death Caused by Tractor Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for Keith Gattis’ passing was a tragic incident involving a tractor.

Country artist and songwriter Keith Gattis passed away on April 23, 2022, after a tragic tractor accident at his home. He was 52 years old. Gattis is survived by his wife Penny, whom he married in 2014, as well as his 8-year-old daughter McKenzie and 4-year-old son DeLaney.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support the Gattis family during this difficult time. The page reads, “When one of us hurts, all of us hurts. We are a big family that loves and supports each other. We know a lot of you are asking how to help. Keep the Gattis family in your hearts. If you feel so inclined, we have set up this fund to help Penny, McKenzie and DeLaney as this beautiful family navigates these uncharted waters.”

In the wake of Gattis’ passing, many country stars have shared their memories and tributes to the late Nashville mainstay. Jake Owen and Kendell Marvel were among the first to share their remembrances of their friend, and since then, several more artists, including Jon Randall, Wade Bowen, Chase Bryant, and the Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, have all contributed their thoughts.

Osborne’s statement reads, in part, “The Nashville community lost a giant. Keith Gattis was the most real person you’d ever meet in your life. An extraordinary talent on every level… Was lucky to get to know you, Keith. You and your music have made an impact that will outlive us all.”

Keith Gattis was a talented musician and songwriter, known for his work with artists such as George Strait, Dwight Yoakam, and Randy Houser. He released his debut album, “Big City Blues,” in 2003, and went on to release several more albums throughout his career. Gattis will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

