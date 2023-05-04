Death – Obituary News : Keith Little, Northern Bedford HS Teacher, Passes Away from Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Keith Little Obituary – Death: Northern Bedford High School Teacher, Keith Little Died after Battling Cancer

Keith Little, a resident of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, and a longtime science instructor at Northern Bedford High School, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at UPMC Altoona, following a valiant battle with cancer. Keith was 58 years old at the time of his passing. He was also a former guitarist and singer for the band Emberstitch.

Announcement of Keith Little’s Death

A social media death announcement was made on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, by James Musselman, a musician and friend of Keith’s. Musselman shared the devastating news on his official Facebook timeline, saying:

“Breaks my heart to hear of the passing of not only a great man, father, teacher, friend, and musician Mr Keith Little. Truly one of the best musicians I had the pleasure of playing with over the years. For a short stint I filled in for his then band Emberstitch as a singer and guitar player and had an amazing time. His ability to play the most Intricate songs and sing right along so effortlessly pushed me to be better myself. His family lives behind me and I would often hear him on his back porch picking away at his guitar well after I called it quits with bands and it always made me feel good hearing him still jamming away. God truly took a precious soul from this earth and I can only believe that he has much more important things planned for you my friend. God bless you and may your family find comfort in knowing how special of a person you were to many of us and you will be greatly missed by us all. I took the liberty to borrow a picture from the school and also a dark picture of us playing together back in 2015 when I helped Emberstitch finish out some pending shows. Rest in heavenly peace my friend. I can only imagine the beautiful music you’ll be making up in Heaven.”

Keith Little’s Impact as a Science Teacher and Musician

Keith Little was known for his passion for science and music. He was a beloved science instructor at Northern Bedford High School, where he taught for many years. Keith was also a talented musician, having played guitar and sung for the band Emberstitch.

James Musselman, who had the pleasure of playing with Keith in Emberstitch, spoke highly of his talent as a musician. Musselman said that Keith’s ability to play intricate songs and sing effortlessly pushed him to be a better musician himself.

Keith was also known for his dedication to his students. He was passionate about science and loved to share his knowledge with his students. Keith’s love for teaching and his students was evident in everything he did, and he will be greatly missed by the Northern Bedford High School community.

Condolences for Keith Little’s Family and Friends

The news of Keith Little’s passing has left many in shock and mourning. Words fall short of expressing the grief for this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keith’s family and friends during this difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences and hope that our prayers will bring them comfort.

If you knew Keith or were impacted by his life in any way, please feel free to leave a condolence message or prayer for his family and friends. Your words of comfort and support will go a long way in helping them cope with their loss.

Final Thoughts

Keith Little will be remembered as a talented musician, dedicated science teacher, and beloved member of the Northern Bedford High School community. His impact on his students, friends, and family will be felt for years to come. We honor Keith’s memory and offer our sincerest condolences to his loved ones.

