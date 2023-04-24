Death – Obituary News : Ken Potts, One of Last 2 USS Arizona Survivors, Passes at 102

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ken Potts, one of the last two survivors of USS Arizona, passes away at the age of 102.

Ken Potts, one of the final two survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, has passed away at the age of 102. Potts had been living in Provo, Utah, with his wife of 66 years when he passed away on Friday. His Arizona shipmate and close friend, Donald Stratton’s son Randy Stratton, confirmed the news of Potts’s passing.

Potts, who was born and raised in Honey Bend, Illinois, joined the Navy in 1939. On the morning of December 7, 1941, when the Pearl Harbor attack occurred, Potts was employed as a crane operator transporting supplies to the Arizona. The bombing of the Hawaii naval base, which drew the United States into World War II, caused the Arizona to sink, killing 1,177 people, including many of Potts’s shipmates. Only nine minutes after being bombed, the ship sank, and more than 900 bodies are still interred within it.

Over the course of his lengthy life, Potts carried the recollections of the assault with him. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder through his life and would recall feeling shaken whenever he heard a siren.

Lou Conter, who is 101 and resides in California, is now the sole survivor from the Arizona. When Conter is gone, who will recount all the tales? Several dozen Arizona survivors had their ashes scattered on the destroyed battleship so they could be with their shipmates. Potts declared that he would not board the ship again after having already left it once.

Many Arizona survivors, including Potts and Stratton’s father, had a similar dry sense of humor. They were humorous and aware that they would eventually pass. “Our current task is to preserve their memories,” said Randy Stratton.

Potts’s wife, Doris, survives him. The identities of other surviving Arizona shipmates are not immediately known.

