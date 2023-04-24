Death – Obituary News : Ken Potts, one of the last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One of the two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, Ken Potts, has passed away at the age of 102.

Ken Potts, one of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship that sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, passed away on April 21, 2023, at the age of 102. He died in Provo, Utah, where he resided with his wife of 66 years. Randy Stratton, the son of Potts’ late friend and fellow Arizona shipmate, Donald Stratton, confirmed the news.

Potts was born and raised in Honey Bend, Illinois, and enlisted in the Navy in 1939. On the day of the Pearl Harbor attack, Potts was working as a crane operator transferring supplies to the Arizona when the Japanese bombs started raining down on the naval base. Within minutes, dozens of ships were either destroyed, capsized, or damaged, and sailors were forced to abandon their ships and jump into the oily water below. Potts and his fellow sailors rescued some of the sailors tossed into the muck. The Arizona itself sank in just nine minutes, killing 1,177 servicemen, and today remains where it sank with over 900 of those dead still entombed inside.

Decades later, Potts recalled the chaos and the sense of fear he felt, even after leaving the Navy. He shared his memories of the attack in a 2020 oral history interview with the American Veterans Center. His passing leaves only one remaining Arizona survivor, Lou Conter, who is 101 and living in California.

Potts had a dry sense of humor that many of his fellow Arizona survivors shared. Stratton remembered his father’s joke that he had been cremated once and was not going to be cremated twice before he passed away in 2020 at age 97.

Potts did not wish to have his ashes interred on the sunken battleship, unlike several dozen other Arizona survivors who wanted to join their shipmates in their final resting place. However, Stratton emphasized that preserving the memories of these survivors was crucial to keeping history alive.

Potts is survived by his wife, Doris. Details on other survivors were not immediately available.