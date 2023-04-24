Death – Obituary News : Kenya Pastor Arrested After Followers Starve to Death: 5 Points

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Makenzi Nthenge reports on the arrest of a pastor in Kenya, after allegations that several of his followers died from starvation. Here are five key points about the case.

Controversial Kenyan Pastor Linked to Cultism Arrested for Allegedly Causing Deaths of His Followers

The police in Kenya have arrested Paul Makenzi Nthenge, a pastor suspected of running a cult and allegedly instructing his followers to fast to death. Dozens of bodies were found near the Good News International Church in Malindi last week, leading to the arrest of the controversial pastor. Here are five points on the case:

Arrest over links to cultism: Makenzi Nthenge was arrested on April 14 over links to cultism. The police have requested the local court to allow the pastor to remain in their custody as they investigate the deaths of his followers. Raid on the pastor’s property: The police had raided Makenzi’s property in Malindi last week after a tip-off. They found 15 emaciated people and four of them later died due to starvation. The followers claimed that they were starving on the pastor’s instructions in order to meet Jesus. Hunger strike in police custody: Makenzi has been on a hunger strike for the past four days while in police custody. Previous charges: The pastor was arrested and charged last month in connection with the deaths of children. He was later released on bail of 100,000 Kenyan shillings ($700), as per the news agency AFP. Previous arrest: This is not the first time Makenzi has been arrested. He was picked up by the police in 2019 in a similar case. That time too, the pastor was released on bond. However, local politicians are urging the court to not release him this time.

The case has shocked Kenya, with many calling for justice for the deceased followers of the alleged cult. The police have promised a thorough investigation into the matter. The pastor remains in custody as the investigation continues.

