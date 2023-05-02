Death – Obituary News : Kenyan Cult Starved Children to Death to “Meet Jesus”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

Sorry, there is no original title provided for me to rewrite. Please provide the original title.

Autopsies Reveal Signs of Starvation and Asphyxiation in Cult Members

The bodies of over 100 people linked to a doomsday cult have been discovered in shallow graves in the Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County, Kenya. The autopsies of 10 cult members, comprising nine children aged between 18 months and 10 years, and one female adult, have been completed. The cult, known as the Good News International Church, was led by pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of instructing his followers to starve themselves to death in order to be the first to go to heaven before the end of the world.

The autopsies revealed that several of the children had suffered from starvation and in some cases, asphyxiation. In addition to the 101 bodies discovered, eight cult members who were found emaciated in the forest died later. So far, 44 people have been rescued. The Kenyan Red Cross has said that more than 300 people have been reported missing and the death toll is expected to rise.

Mackenzie has been in police custody since April 14th, alongside 14 other suspected cult members. Two lawyers acting for Mackenzie have declined to comment on the accusations against him. President William Ruto has announced that he will appoint a judicial commission of inquiry this week to investigate what happened in Shakahola.

The chief government pathologist, Johansen Oduor, has said that most of the autopsied cult members showed features of starvation. He added that two of the cult members showed signs of asphyxiation. The government is collecting DNA samples from people who have reported missing relatives, but Oduor has said that the matching process will take at least a month to complete.

The deaths are one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history. Children account for most of the bodies recovered so far. The toll is expected to rise further as investigations continue.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Children Suffocated To Death In Kenyan Cult That Starved To “Meet Jesus”/