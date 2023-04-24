Death – Obituary News : Kenyan pastor’s land yields 39 bodies of starvation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A total of 39 bodies were discovered on a piece of land belonging to a Kenyan pastor who had previously informed his congregation that they had perished from starvation.

Heading 1: The Arrest and Discovery

Kenyan pastor Paul Makenzi has been arrested for his role in the deaths of 43 people, who were told to fast to death. Local police have found 39 bodies on Makenzi’s land in Malindi, with reports suggesting that more shallow graves may be found. The pastor was arrested on April 14, 2023, as part of an investigation into cultism.

Heading 2: Further Deaths at the Church

In addition to the 39 bodies found on Makenzi’s land, four further people have died after being discovered starving at the Good News International Church. The total death toll now stands at 43. The pastor has also been linked to the deaths of two children who were starved and strangled to death by their parents “to please God”.

Heading 3: Makenzi’s Detention

The police have requested that Makenzi be held for longer while they continue their investigations into the deaths of his followers. Makenzi has been on hunger strike for the past four days while in police custody. This is not the first time the pastor has been arrested, having been released on bond in 2019 and again in March 2023 in relation to the deaths of children. Both cases are still proceeding through the court.

Heading 4: The Raid and Discovery of Followers

Police were led to Makenzi’s property in Malindi after a tipoff from members of the public. Upon raiding the property, they found 15 emaciated people, including the four who later died. The followers stated that they were following the pastor’s instructions to starve themselves to meet Jesus. This led to the police being informed about the presence of dozens of shallow graves on Makenzi’s land, leading to the discovery of 39 bodies.

Heading 5: Calls for Makenzi’s Continued Detention

Local politicians have urged the court not to release Makenzi this time, citing the spread of cults in the Malindi area. The pastor’s actions have caused outrage and shock amongst both the local community and people worldwide.

Overall, the actions of Pastor Makenzi have caused a significant amount of death and pain. However, it is encouraging to see the police taking swift action and investigating the matter fully. The hope is that justice will be served for the victims and their families.