Death – Obituary News : Kerala mourns veteran comedy legend Mamukoya’s passing

Mamukoya, a beloved comic actor, has died in Kerala. This sad news comes from Kozhikode.

Malayalam Film Industry Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actor Mamukoya

The Indian film industry has lost a talented actor, Mamukoya, at the age of 76. The actor passed away on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital in Kozhikode after suffering a cardiac arrest just a few days prior. Mamukoya mesmerized audiences throughout his career that spanned over four decades with his impeccable acting skills, which he showcased in more than 450 films.

Mamukoya’s portrayal of characters with comic timing was top-notch, as well as his ability to play dramatic roles effortlessly. He was known for his inimitable Kozhikode slang, witty retorts, and natural expressions, which endeared him to Malayalis. In the ’90s, he appeared in over 20 films per year, making his iconic toothy grin and Kozhikodan accent a regular feature.

The character he portrayed in Sathyan Anthikad’s hit film Nadodikattu, Gafoor, a conman, garnered cult status and is still popular among the youth. His other evergreen comedy roles include K.G. Pothuval in Sandesam, Hamsakoya in Ramji Rao Speaking, Jamal in His Highness Abdulla, and Keeleri Achu in Kankettu, among others.

Mamukoya’s contribution to the film industry was immense and has been remembered by thousands of people from various walks of life who paid their last respects at Town Hall, where his body was kept for public homage. His funeral will be held on Thursday morning at Kannamparambu burial grounds.

Mamukoya’s journey to becoming a famous Malayalam actor was not an easy one. Born on July 5, 1946, he had to take up employment in a timber yard at Kallayi early on in life due to financial hardships. However, he continued to nurture his love for theatre and tried his hand at amateur plays in and around Kozhikode in the evenings.

Mamukoya attributed his career in theatre and films to the vibrant cultural collective in Kozhikode in those times, when everyone in the art and culture circuit shared a deep camaraderie.

It took Mamukoya four years to get his second film, Surumayitta Kannukal, which he owed to a recommendation from writer Vaikkom Mohammed Basheer, with whom he shared a close bond. His first noticeable role came in Doore Doore Oru Koodu Kootam, in which he played an Arab munshi. It was Nadodikattu, however, that cemented his place in Malayalam cinema and made him a permanent fixture in most of Sathyan Anthikkad’s later movies.

Mamukoya’s range as an actor was not limited to comedy; he earned a special mention in the Kerala State Film Awards in 2004 for his portrayal of Abdu in Perumazhakalam. He also essayed the role of Mohammed, a meat shop owner, in Byari in 2011 and Moosa in Kuruthi in 2021. He won the state award for the best comedy artist for Innathe Chintha Vishayam in 2008. He even acted in a French movie, Flammen im Paradies.

He is survived by his wife Suhara and children Nizar, Shahida, Nadiya, and Abdul Rasheed.

Conclusion

Mamukoya’s passing has left a void in the Malayalam film industry that will be hard to fill. His contribution to cinema is immense, and his memory will live on through the films he acted in and the characters he played. His talent as an actor, his infectious smile, and his unwavering commitment to his craft will always be remembered by his fans and colleagues.