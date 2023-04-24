Death – Obituary News : Kevin Fahrman’s Cause of Death & Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kevin Fahrman: Community Icon Who Brought Joy Through His Art

Kevin Fahrman, also known as the Portland Valentine’s Day Bandit, passed away at the age of 67, leaving a deep void in the hearts of the community of Portland. Fahrman was considered the man who, for decades, brought joy to the community by leaving large red hearts on storefronts and landmarks. He was also a passionate photographer and the owner of Fourside Photography, which he operated for over 30 years.

The news of his passing was confirmed through social media, and people expressed their emotions and paid tribute to his legacy. Fahrman’s impact on the community will always be cherished, and his death is mourned by all who knew him.

Who Was Kevin Fahrman?

Fahrman was a passionate sailor and an excellent photographer. His love for sailing shone through his captivating photographs, which captured the beauty of the races. He influenced many through his work and was an inspiration to young photographers who were starting their careers. As a mentor, he provided guidance and support to young talent, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

Kevin Fahrman: Personal Life

Fahrman was married and had three adult children, but little information is available about his wife as she is not active on social media. His family announced his passing and requested privacy during this challenging time.

Kevin Fahrman: Funeral Details

Fahrman’s death was unexpected, and his family announced that a celebration of his life will be held at the Portland Yacht Club on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. It will include speakers at 3:00 p.m. and a reception from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The family has requested that condolences and support be sent to them during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

Kevin Fahrman’s passing is a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. He leaves behind a legacy that will always be remembered by the community of Portland. Fahrman’s passion for sailing and photography, and his dedication to his craft, influenced many lives, and his loss is mourned not only by his family but also by the community as a whole. May his beautiful soul rest in peace.







