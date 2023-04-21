Death – Obituary News : Kevin Wright, University of Toronto Scarborough, Passes Away – Cause of Death

Kevin Wright Obituary, Death – Remembering a Devoted Family Man

Early Passing of Kevin Wright Sr.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Kevin Wright Sr., who passed away at his home in February 27, 2023. Although the date and exact time of his passing is not known, his memory lives on through his loved ones.

A Loving Companion and Father

Kevin was a dedicated partner throughout Joan’s life, and a loving father to his children Kevin and Robin, Christina and Steven. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brody, Caleb, Molly, Jayden, Gunther, Ethan, Ryder, and Willow. He had a deep love for his family, and he made sure to show it through his actions and words.

Remembering His Sense of Humor

One of the things that made Kevin stand out was his sick and twisted sense of humor. Despite this, he still managed to leave a positive and lasting impression on everyone he came across. He was always engaged in something, whether it was volunteering his time to cook meals for those in need or helping his elderly neighbors clear snow and cut grass.

Survived by his Family

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie Wright, and his brother Kenny. He is survived by his brother Bill, who also lost his wife Norma, and his sister Patricia, who lost her husband Gilles. Kevin will be dearly missed by his family and friends.