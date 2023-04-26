Death – Obituary News : Kim Kardashian Lookalike ‘Ashten G’ Dies at 34 of Cardiac Arrest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ashten G, a popular IG star known for her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian, has passed away at the age of 34 from cardiac arrest. The news of her sudden demise has left her fans and admirers in shock and mourning.

Kim Kardashian Doppelganger Christina Ashten Gourkani, popularly known as “Ashten G” on social media, passed away tragically after a cardiac arrest at the age of 34. Her sudden death has left her family, friends, and fans in utter shock and sorrow.

Ashten G, who was extremely well-liked on Instagram and OnlyFans, was known for her striking resemblance to the reality star Kim Kardashian. She had a massive following on social media, where she would share pictures and videos of herself in various glamorous poses and outfits. Ashten G’s death has come as a shock to many who followed her on social media and admired her beauty and talent.

According to reports, Ashten G passed away after her plastic surgery treatment reportedly went wrong. Her family members have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral expenses and to support her young son. In her obituary, her family members expressed their grief and credited her as being a wonderful mother, daughter, and sister.

Ashten G’s death is a reminder of the potential risks that come with cosmetic surgery. Plastic surgery alone carries risks of complications even in the hands of trained and experienced surgeons. While the desire to enhance one’s appearance is understandable, it is essential to do thorough research before undergoing any procedures.

The sudden demise of Ashten G has left a gaping hole in the hearts of her family, friends, and fans. Her death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones.

In conclusion, our condolences go out to Ashten G’s family and friends. We pray that they find the strength to cope with this loss and that she rests in peace. Ashten G’s memory will live on through the memories and lives she touched during her time on earth.

