Death – Obituary News : “Kim Kardashian’s Look-Alike, Christina Ashten: Cause of Death?”

Who was Christina Ashten Gourkani and How Did She Pass Away?

Christina Ashten Gourkani, a popular OnlyFans model and social media influencer, tragically passed away at the age of 34 due to complications arising from a plastic surgery procedure. Her death has left her family, friends, and fans devastated, as she was known for promoting body positivity and self-love.

Who was Christina Ashten?

Christina Ashten Gourkani was born in 1988 in the United States and grew up in a tight-knit Iranian-American family. She exhibited a passion for acting throughout her childhood, often participating in plays and talent competitions.

After completing high school, Gourkani attended college to study marketing but soon realized that modeling was her true calling. She began sharing photos on social media and quickly gained a substantial following thanks to her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

As she gained more recognition, Gourkani used her platform to advocate for body acceptance and self-love, inspiring her followers to embrace their uniqueness.

How did Christina Ashten pass away?

On April 20, Christina Ashten Gourkani passed away due to cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure. Her family received a distressing call from a relative in the early morning hours, informing them that Christina was dying, which “instantly shattered” their world.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by the family reveals that her untimely death is believed to be a result of complications arising from the surgery. Although there are no images of her after the surgery as she did not survive the procedure, it is known that she had a good-looking face and a well-proportioned body before going under the knife.

What was Christina Ashten’s net worth?

As a popular OnlyFans model and social media influencer, Christina Ashten Gourkani was able to generate a decent income through various endorsement deals and partnerships. While her exact earnings and financial details are not publicly disclosed, it has been reported that she had an estimated net worth of $50,000 at the time of her passing.

It’s worth noting that Gourkani’s net worth is relatively modest compared to other celebrities and influencers in the industry. However, her impact on her followers and the community she built may have been far more significant than her net worth.

In conclusion, Christina Ashten Gourkani was a well-known American Onlyfans star and a lookalike of Kim Kardashian who tragically passed away due to complications arising from plastic surgery. Her legacy as a proponent of self-acceptance and a positive role model will continue to inspire people.