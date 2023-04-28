Death – Obituary News : King Viserys’ Fate and Demise in House of the Dragon

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the fate of King Viserys’ appearance and how did he meet his demise in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon: King Viserys I Targaryen’s Tragic Fate

House of the Dragon, the independent prequel to the popular TV series “Game of Thrones,” premiered on 21 August 2022 on HBO. The show’s last episode was aired on 9 October 2022, and Episode 8 featured the inevitable fate of King Viserys I Targaryen.

What Happened to King Viserys’ Face?

Throughout the series, King Viserys suffered from an unknown illness that slowly ate away at his organs. It was later revealed that he was suffering from a form of leprosy, which caused his bones to deteriorate and his arms and fingers to decay.

The disease also severely infected his face, causing him to lose his right eye and his cheek to rot. In the most recent episode, he had a rotting hole on the side of his face that exposed the inside of his body. Viserys wore bandages while in bed and a gold mask when he was in court to hide the disfigurement.

How Did King Viserys Die in House of the Dragon?

It was initially reported that King Viserys I Targaryen would die feverishly in his sleep. However, the manner of his death was altered significantly. Inverse reports that Viserys died peacefully while napping in the Red Keep.

Viserys had to die for the story to move forward effectively, and his death served as a catalyst for the succession conflict in House of the Dragon. His last words were “My love,” referring to his first wife, Aemma Arryn.

What Were King Viserys’ Last Words?

King Viserys receives his poppy milk again, which seems to have caused hallucinations. He thinks of his spouse, Alicent, as his daughter Rhaenyra said that she is the one who must carry the burden of his Song of Ice and Fire dream.

King Viserys’ last words were “My love,” referring to his first wife, Aemma Arryn, with whom he continued to be in love even after her brutal death in House of the Dragon Episode 1. The last words mistakenly gave Alicent permission to usurp the throne.

Overall, King Viserys I Targaryen’s tragic fate serves as a reminder of the harsh realities of life in the Seven Kingdoms, where disease and conflict can strike at any time.