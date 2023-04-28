Death – Obituary News : King Viserys’ Fate & Demise in House of the Dragon

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the disfigurement of King Viserys and what was the cause of his death in House of the Dragon?

King Viserys I Targaryen’s Tragic Fate in House of the Dragon

If you’re a fan of “Game of Thrones,” you must have heard of the prequel series “House of the Dragon.” Premiered on 21 August 2022 on HBO, the fantasy drama has become a popular show among viewers worldwide. The series follows the Targaryen family’s history, leading up to the events of “Game of Thrones.”

King Viserys I Targaryen’s Fate

Episode 8 of “House of the Dragon” features the inevitable fate of King Viserys I Targaryen. As the series progresses, the King suffers from an unknown illness that slowly eats away at his organs. It is later revealed that he is suffering from a form of leprosy that worsens over time. His bones begin to deteriorate, and the disease even infects his face, causing a rotting hole on the side of his face that exposes the inside of his body.

Viserys wears bandages while in bed and a gold mask while in court to cover his severely infected face. He loses his right eye and his cheeks waste away due to the disease. The King also requires a constant supply of the milk of the poppy, a powerful sedative made from poppy flowers, to get through the days.

King Viserys I Targaryen’s Death

It was initially reported that King Viserys I Targaryen would die feverishly in his sleep. However, his death was altered significantly. The King dies peacefully while napping in the Red Keep, according to Inverse.

Viserys’ death sets the stage for the conflict over his successor on the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra, his daughter, and Daemon, his brother, both want the throne. Meanwhile, Alicent Hightower has already given birth to Viserys’ son. Viserys’ death was necessary for the story to progress effectively.

King Viserys I Targaryen’s Last Words

King Viserys’ last words were meant to convey his reunion with his first wife, Aemma Arryn. He says, “My love,” referring to Aemma, even after her brutal death in episode 1. However, Alicent misinterprets his words and believes that Viserys gave her permission to usurp the throne.

King Viserys I Targaryen’s fate in “House of the Dragon” was tragic. His severe illness and eventual death set the stage for the conflict over his successor on the Iron Throne. His last words were meant to convey his love for his first wife, but they were misinterpreted, leading to further conflict. “House of the Dragon” was a gripping series that explored the Targaryen family’s history, leading up to the events of “Game of Thrones.”