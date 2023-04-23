Death – Obituary News : Kirill Bichutsky: Is He Still with Us?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Kirill Bichutsky still alive or has he passed away?

Kirill Bichutsky: The American Photographer, Party Promoter, and Internet Personality

Kirill Bichutsky is a well-known American photographer, party promoter, and virtual entertainment powerhouse who has delighted and dismayed many with his portfolio of work capturing nightlife scenes and sparsely clad women. With an enormous following via virtual entertainment, news of his supposed death in March 2022 sent shockwaves through the community.

It all began when Kirill shared a post on his Instagram account showing him on a hospital bed, apparently preparing for a procedure, with the caption “see you on the other side.” Fans were left in confusion as his colleague Linda Finegold confirmed his death on the official website of their merchandise brand known as ALF.

However, it turned out that Kirill had faked his death for a very good reason. In a video shared on his Instagram account on April 1st, he revealed that he was still alive and had done it to raise awareness about colon cancer. He had undergone two colonoscopies and wanted to urge others to get checked, especially as March was colon cancer awareness month. The whole scheme managed to donate nearly $100,000 to the Colorectal Coalition, an organization in Washington, D.C., that conducts screenings, provides treatment, and is actively working on a cure for the disease.

Kirill’s journey to fame began when he first took photos of the New York nightlife in the mid-2000s. He would post these photos on his website, which eventually garnered 100,000 daily visitors by 2009. As virtual entertainment grew in popularity, he also joined Instagram and amassed a million followers in no time, becoming a major media personality.

He also became a party promoter, attending events to raise awareness about them. He then started throwing wild parties of his own, introducing the infamous champagne facial, wherein females get soaked in champagne and he takes pictures of them, posting them with risqué hashtags.

Despite his fame, Kirill has faced accusations of sexism and misogyny due to some of his controversial posts and activities. He has been criticized for using the word “slut” and for belittling women, but he claims that he is giving them the freedom to express themselves.

Kirill Bichutsky’s legacy may be controversial, but he has undoubtedly made an impact in the world of virtual entertainment, mixing entertainment, partying, and activism to leave behind more than just controversial pictures.