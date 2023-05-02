Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, I cannot rewrite the title without knowing the original title. Please provide me with the original title so I can assist you better.

and subheadings as appropriate

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Frederick Henry Rennie

A Life of Service and Dedication

The passing of Rev. Dr. Frederick Henry Rennie on April 10, 2023, has left a deep void in the hearts of many. He was a man who lived a life of service and dedication, touching countless lives along the way. His passing has been met with an outpouring of sympathy and condolences from those who knew him, including Knox College.

A Proud Knox Graduate

Rev. Dr. Rennie was a 1965 Master of Divinity graduate of Knox College, a prestigious theological seminary in Toronto, Canada. He was deeply committed to his faith and was known for his compassion and empathy towards those in need. His time at Knox College played a significant role in shaping his worldview and guiding him in his ministry.

Honorary Doctorate from Knox College

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of theology, Knox College conferred upon him the degree Doctor of Divinity (honoris causa) in 2001. This was a well-deserved honor for a man who had dedicated his life to serving others and spreading the word of God.

Fond Memories and Heartfelt Condolences

Rev. Dr. Rennie’s passing has left a deep void in the lives of his loved ones, including his beloved wife, Johneen, and his children, Johneen, John, and Jeremy. He was a cherished Poppa to his grandchildren, Rebecca, Grace, Tessa, Chase, Gage, and Jack. He will be deeply missed by his sisters-in-law, June, Marilyn, Barbara, Nancy, and Mary. His passing is also felt deeply by the wider community, who remember him fondly for his kindness, warmth, and generosity.

An Enduring Legacy

Rev. Dr. Rennie’s legacy will endure long after his passing. He was a man who lived a life of purpose, using his talents and skills to make a positive impact on the world around him. His unwavering commitment to his faith and his dedication to service will continue to inspire future generations.

Memorial Donations

The family of Rev. Dr. Rennie has requested that in lieu of flowers, those who wish to express their condolences make a donation to one of the following charities:

Cornwall Hospice

Knox College

The charity of your choice

These donations will honor the memory of a man who dedicated his life to serving others and making the world a better place.

News Source : Knox College, Canada

Source Link :Fred Rennie passes away; Knox College expresses condolences/