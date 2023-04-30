Death – Obituary News : Kogi Police Custody Inspector Death Probed by IG

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Inspector General of Police has ordered an investigation into the death of an inspector while in police custody in Kogi state.

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, Orders Probe into Death of Detained Police Officer

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged death of a police inspector, Taiye Atobaloye, who reportedly died while in detention at the ‘D’ Division of the Kogi State Police Command. The police spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement released by the police force.

According to reports, Taiye, who was attached to the Oke Onigbin Police Division in Kwara State, was posted to the Zone 8 Police Command in Lokoja, Kogi State, on special duty. However, he declined the posting after a disagreement at the division that another inspector was originally meant for the assignment. After his attempt to reverse the deployment failed, he reported at the zonal headquarters for special duty and was detained in a cell for absence from work without permission. He allegedly died while in detention.

In the statement released, Adejobi revealed that the matter would be thoroughly investigated, and justice would be served. Details from the zonal headquarters report showed that Taiye was posted on the 1st of April 2023 and reported on the 11th of April. He was immediately posted to man the main gate of the zonal command headquarters but failed to report at the duty post and went missing in action for nine days. He eventually resurfaced on the 19th of April in a drunken state. He was subsequently defaulted and detained for absence from duty and drunkenness. While in detention, he reportedly took ill and was moved to the police clinic, then referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where he eventually passed away.

The Inspector-General of Police, while commiserating with the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, has tasked the Criminal Investigation Department’s Homicide Unit of the Kogi State Command to commence investigations and conduct a postmortem examination on the corpse in order to determine the cause(s) of his death.

In conclusion, the police force reiterated its commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that those responsible for Taiye’s death are brought to book. It also urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police in their investigation.