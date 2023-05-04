Death – Obituary News : Kristen Miami Mitchell’s Death: Details on Age, Family, and Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kristen ‘Miami’ Mitchell, one of Australia’s best female wrestlers, passed away at the young age of 36, leaving the wrestling community in shock. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed, but the impact she had on the industry is immeasurable. Wrestling Radio Australia released a statement expressing their sadness and respect for Mitchell, acknowledging her significant contributions to the sport both in and out of the ring.

Mitchell was known as one of the first female wrestlers in South Australia and quickly became one of the best competitors in Adelaide’s Riot City. She then moved to Melbourne and worked for Melbourne City, where she took on top wrestlers like Rhea Ripley, KC Cassidy, Shazza McKenzie, and Toni Storm. Ripley paid tribute to Mitchell on social media, thanking her for the memories and wishing her a peaceful rest.

Mitchell was not only a great wrestler, but she also dedicated her time to mentoring and training the next generation of wrestlers at Melbourne City’s wrestling academy. Her positive attitude, work ethic, and contributions to the business were praised by many in the wrestling community.

In a statement, Melbourne City expressed their deep sadness at the loss of Mitchell, highlighting her invaluable work behind the scenes and the impact she had on the young wrestlers she mentored. As the head of the MCW Academy, Mitchell inspired her students to never give up and to chase their dreams relentlessly.

The Australian wrestling community has lost a friend, a mentor, and an irreplaceable person with an infectious smile who never gave up. Mitchell’s sudden passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones.

Although the cause of Mitchell’s death remains unknown, her legacy as a trailblazing female wrestler and mentor will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and worked with her. The outpouring of sadness and support from the wrestling community is a testament to the impact she had on the industry and the people around her. Rest in peace, Kristen ‘Miami’ Mitchell.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :Australian wrestler Kristen Miami Mitchell: Cause of death, obituary, age, bio, family, net worth/