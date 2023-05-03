Death – Obituary News : Kristen Mitchell, 36, Passes Away: Cause Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

I’m sorry, I cannot rewrite the title without knowing the original title. Please provide more information.

Tributes pour in for Kristen ‘Miami’ Mitchell, Australian wrestler and pioneer

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Kristen ‘Miami’ Mitchell, who passed away at the age of 36. The Australian wrestler was a trailblazer for female wrestlers in South Australia and her passing has left the industry and her fans in mourning.

A Pioneer in the Wrestling Industry

Kristen ‘Miami’ Mitchell was a well-known name in the Australian wrestling industry. She made a significant impact on the industry, both in the ring and behind the scenes. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of wrestlers.

Wrestling Radio Australia released a statement expressing their condolences:

“Australian Wrestling is saddened by the loss of Kristen Mitchell aka Miami. The impression she has left on the industry, both from her work in the ring and behind the scenes on the future of the business, is immeasurable and she will be missed deeply by all of those who ever had the privilege of knowing and working with her. Her kind heart and bubbly positive attitude are how we will all remember her and the world is a less brighter place today because of this loss. Our condolences go out to all of her family and friends during this time. RIP Kirsten and thank you for being you.”

A Career in Wrestling

Mitchell’s career in wrestling began in South Australia, where she competed in the ring at Riot City in Adelaide. She later relocated to Melbourne and began working for Melbourne City. There, she fought against some of the best wrestlers in the industry, including Rhea Ripley (Demi Bennett), KC Cassidy (Cassie Lee), Shazza McKenzie, and Toni Storm.

Her contributions to the industry did not end there. Mitchell also played a vital role in mentoring young women aspiring to become wrestlers at the Melbourne City academy. The organization issued a statement that praised her “irreplaceable” efforts:

“Behind the scenes, Kristen’s contributions were irreplaceable. Leading the MCW Academy wearing many hats, a trainer, a mentor, she encouraged the next generation of talent to never give up and to follow their dreams. Our business, the entire Australian wrestling community, have lost a friend, a mentor, an irreplaceable person with an infectious smile, never ever giving up – ‘it’s a beautiful day to go after your dreams’.”

A Fond Farewell

Rhea Ripley, who had previously fought against Mitchell in the ring, paid tribute to her former foe on social media, writing: “Thank you for the memories… rest peacefully.”

The wrestling world has lost a true pioneer and an inspirational figure. Kristen ‘Miami’ Mitchell will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of wrestlers to follow their dreams and make their mark on the industry.

News Source : Daily Nation Pakistan

Source Link :Kristen ‘Miami’ Mitchell dead at 36: Cause of Death/