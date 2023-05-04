Death – Obituary News : Kristen Mitchell, Australian Wrestling Pioneer, Passes Away at 36

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kristen Mitchell Obituary: Aussie Wrestling Trailblazer, Kristen Mitchell Dies At 36, Cause of Death

The wrestling world has been left in shock following the sudden death of Kristen “Miami” Mitchell, a pioneer in Australian wrestling who passed away at the young age of 36. Mitchell opened the way for female wrestlers in South Australia and Victoria, and she competed and coached some of the biggest names in international wrestling.

Tributes Pour In for Kristen Mitchell

The news of Mitchell’s passing has resulted in a flood of tributes from the wrestling community. Rhea Ripley, the current SmackDown ladies’s Champion, was one of the ladies she faced off against and paid tribute to Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Melbourne City Wrestling shared the devastating news on their official Facebook page:

“Our MCW family is deeply saddened with the news of the passing of Kristen “Miami” Mitchell. Behind the scenes, Kristen’s contributions were irreplaceable. Leading the MCW Academy wearing many hats, a trainer, a mentor, she encouraged the next generation of talent to never give up and to follow their dreams. Fierce, Formidable, Fearless – she devoted time each week to a dedicated female class to inspire our young girls, teaching them everything she knew. At events, Kristen led teams and continued to help setup, pack down and lead by example. No doubt the MCW faithful would have seen her behind our merchandise desk as she proudly showed off her skills in creating unique merchandise items, often by hand herself.”

The outpouring of love and respect for Mitchell is a testament to the impact she had on the wrestling community during her all-too-brief time on this earth. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

A Pioneering Career in Australian Wrestling

Kristen Mitchell was a true trailblazer in Australian wrestling. She made her professional debut in 2009 and quickly became a fixture on the local scene, earning the nickname “Miami” thanks to her flashy ring attire and high-energy persona.

Mitchell’s career was defined by her commitment to empowering women in wrestling. She was a vocal advocate for gender equality in the industry and worked tirelessly to create opportunities for female wrestlers in Australia.

Mitchell’s passion for wrestling extended beyond the ring. She was a talented coach and mentor who helped shape the careers of many up-and-coming wrestlers. Her work with Melbourne City Wrestling’s female class in particular was instrumental in inspiring a new generation of female wrestlers in Australia.

A Tragic Loss for the Wrestling Community

The news of Kristen Mitchell’s passing has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community. Her death at such a young age is a tragic loss for the industry, which has lost a true pioneer and champion for women’s wrestling.

As the wrestling world mourns the loss of this talented athlete and coach, we offer our deepest condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, and fans. Kristen “Miami” Mitchell’s legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched and the impact she had on Australian wrestling.

Rest in peace, Kristen. You will be missed.

