Death – Obituary News : Kristin Fleschner Death Notice: Terre Haute, Indiana

Kristin Fleschner, a resident of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away recently. Her death notice has been added to the obituary database.

The entire staff at Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin (FSTN) is in shock at the sudden loss of one of our team members, Kristin Fleschner. She bravely fought off a slew of illnesses for years, but sadly passed away this past weekend. Kristin was the daughter of Steve Fleschner, the founding partner of our law firm, and the sister of one of our personal injury attorneys, Katie Fleschner McMullen.

A Collaborative Effort

My name is Krista, and I manage the FSTN referral team. Over the past year, I had the pleasure of working with Kristin on improving our company’s social media presence to better serve our customers and viewers. Kristin was very enthusiastic about assisting persons with low vision to acquire guide dogs. She asked us to spread the word about The Seeing Eye Organization, which can be found online at Seeingeye.org.

Working with Kristin was an honor and privilege, and I will miss her positivity, creativity, and inspiring words. We vowed to continue the work that she started, and we hope to honor her memory by making the world a better place for everyone.

Lessons from Kristin

Kristin had an impact on many people’s lives. She taught us about empowering people of all backgrounds, especially those with visual impairments. Her guide dog Zoe, who had over 11,000 followers on social media, was a symbol of hope and independence for many with similar disabilities.

Katie Fleschner McMullen, Kristin’s sister, wrote a touching piece about the bond they shared and how we can do more to help each other. She also shared a poem she wrote about the time Kristin started going blind, showing how we can have a profoundly positive effect on others even when our bodies limit us in some way.

Ways to Honor Kristin’s Memory

Kristin was passionate about assisting persons with low vision in acquiring guide dogs. She would be overjoyed if you started paying more attention to the independence of people with disabilities. It would also be wonderful if you felt moved to make a donation to her favorite organization, The Seeing Eye.

Kristin Fleschner’s bravery, compassion, and kindness will never be forgotten. Her legacy lives on through the lives she touched, the lessons she taught us, and the work she inspired us to continue. Rest in peace, Kristin.