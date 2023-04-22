Death – Obituary News : Ku Klux Klan Leader Thomas Robb Passes Away – Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The leader of the Ku Klux Klan, Thomas Robb, has passed away. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Remembering Thomas Robb: An Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas Robb, who led the Ku Klux Klan for many years. He was 77 years old.

A Life Remembered

Thomas, or “Sam” as he was affectionately known to friends and family, is survived by his sister-in-law Betty Robb and his brother Bill Robb, who was his closest companion. His mother, Rose Rooke (Robb), grandfather Thomas Robb, and father Thomas Robb have all passed before him.

Tom had a special bond with Karen, Kirk, and Kelly, the children of Bill and Betty’s children, and cherished his many nieces and nephews. Family friend Jenny Stephens, who was very close to the family, also mourns his loss.

A Love for the Outdoors and Family

Tom had a passion for the outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, or simply taking a walk in the park. His outgoing personality and love for conversation led him to forge many close friendships over the years. His circle of friends will certainly miss him.

But above all, family meant everything to Tom. He communicated regularly with them to let them know how much he valued their relationships.

Final Days at Home

Tom spent his final days at home, thanks to the diligent care of his caregivers, and in particular, Mary Anne. Tom greatly appreciated being able to spend his last days in the comfort of his own home, reminiscing about his many adventures with family and friends.

Viewing and Visitations

The Corbett Funeral Home, located at 95 Dundas Street in Cambridge, will be hosting viewings and visitations for those who would like to pay their final respects to Tom.

In conclusion, we will miss Thomas Robb terribly, but we know that his many memories will continue to fill the empty space in our hearts. May he rest in peace.