Death – Obituary News : Kuno National Park Loses Another Cheetah, Only 18 Remain

After the death of Uday, another cheetah has died in Kuno National Park, leaving only 18 out of the original 20 remaining.

Sad News from Kuno National Park: Another Cheetah ‘Uday’ Passes Away

Kuno National Park, located in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, is home to a diverse range of exotic wildlife. It is known for its impressive population of Asiatic lions, Bengal tigers, and other endangered species. Sadly, bad news has come from the park as another cheetah, named ‘Uday,’ has passed away.

Uday, who was brought from South Africa, lived in Kuno National Park and was one of the four cheetahs introduced to India under the Wildlife Institute of India’s (WII) project. The park management and wildlife enthusiasts were excited about Uday’s presence, as it was hoped that he and his fellow cheetahs would breed and help increase the cheetah population in India.

However, Uday’s death has left the Kuno National Park management in shock. According to reports, Uday passed away due to illness. The cause of his illness is not yet known and investigations are ongoing.

The park management has expressed regret over Uday’s untimely demise, stating that it is a significant loss to the cheetah conservation project in India. The news of Uday’s death has also raised concerns about the welfare of the other three cheetahs currently living in the park.

Cheetahs are known for their fast speed, agility, and beauty. Sadly, these magnificent creatures are critically endangered due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. The cheetah population in India was declared extinct in the 1950s, but the government of India planned to reintroduce the species into the wild in collaboration with the WII.

The WII project aimed to reintroduce the cheetah into India by translocating cheetahs from Africa to the country. Kuno National Park was one of the proposed sites for the reintroduction of cheetahs. The project has faced several obstacles, including legal challenges and opposition from wildlife experts.

Despite the hurdles, the WII project managed to bring four cheetahs to India in 2020 as part of a trial relocation program. Cheetahs are sensitive animals, and adapting to a new environment can be challenging for them. Therefore, the authorities must continue to monitor their health and welfare closely.

The death of Uday is a significant setback for the cheetah conservation project in India. The authorities must investigate the cause of his illness and take appropriate measures to protect the remaining cheetahs in the park. It is crucial to ensure that the new population of cheetahs can thrive and contribute to the conservation of these magnificent animals.

In conclusion, Uday’s death is a profound loss to the wildlife community, and his memory will be cherished forever. The authorities must continue their efforts to conserve the cheetah population and protect them from extinction. Let us hope that the remaining cheetahs in Kuno National Park stay healthy and that their presence helps increase the cheetah population in India.