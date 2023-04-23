Death – Obituary News : Kyle Jacobs’ Toxicology Report Reveals Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The toxicology report of Kyle Jacobs, the husband of Kellie Pickler, has revealed the cause of his death.

Country Singer Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Tragic News for Kellie Pickler

On February 17, 2023, tragedy struck country singer Kellie Pickler when her husband, Kyle Jacobs, was found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound at their Tennessee home. Nashville police reported that Kellie woke up without seeing her partner and began searching for him. When they failed to access an upper bedroom/office, Kellie’s assistant contacted 911.

Details of Kyle Jacobs’ Death

Kyle Jacobs’ toxicology and autopsy reports showed no presence of drugs in his system at the time of his death. The report stated, “Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.” Further investigation of the wound path led to the discovery of a small fragment of lead and a copper-coated projectile inside his body bag, along with a smaller splinter.

The autopsy report revealed an intraoral shotgun wound at the back of Kyle’s mouth, causing major damage to his facial structures, brain and fractured pieces of skull. In addition, a minor abrasion was found on his right collarbone area. With the cause of death being listed as an intraoral shotgun, the toxicology reports yielded “unremarkable” results, and Kyle was cremated, as stated in his obituary.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs’ Love Story

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs met through a mutual friend in the early 2000s. Kyle was enthusiastic about impressing Kellie, boasting of his accomplishments. In July 2010, he proposed, and the couple eloped to Antigua for an intimate ceremony held on New Year’s Day 2011. Standing in chest-deep warm ocean waves, they exchanged vows with no other witnesses present.

The Final Word

The death of Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, was a tragedy that rocked the country music scene. It’s a testament to the power of love and the pain that comes with losing someone so dear.

