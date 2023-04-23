Death – Obituary News : Lake City Playhouse Mourns Ryan McNeice’s Passing in Spokane, WA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ryan McNeice: A Dedicated Patron of the Arts

The Spokane theater community is mourning the loss of one of its most dedicated supporters, Ryan McNeice. Ryan was a passionate fan of the arts and a major supporter of Lake City Playhouse. Along with his wife, Sara, Ryan contributed both his time and his resources to ease the transition from The Modern to LCP. He was known throughout the Inland Northwest as a theater patron, frequently found in the crowd cheering on his children and other local performers.

Ryan wore many hats and held various titles, including that of friend, mentor, and community leader. He was a practicing lawyer and trusted confidant to many people. But above all, Ryan treasured his roles as a husband and father.