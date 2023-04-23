Death – Obituary News : Lake City Playhouse Mourns Ryan McNeice’s Passing in Spokane, WA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
The Lake City Playhouse Theater in Spokane, Washington, is mourning the loss of Ryan McNeice. His obituary is now in the database.
Ryan McNeice Obituary: Spokane Theater Community Mourns the Loss of a Beloved Supporter
Ryan McNeice: A Dedicated Patron of the Arts
The Spokane theater community is mourning the loss of one of its most dedicated supporters, Ryan McNeice. Ryan was a passionate fan of the arts and a major supporter of Lake City Playhouse. Along with his wife, Sara, Ryan contributed both his time and his resources to ease the transition from The Modern to LCP. He was known throughout the Inland Northwest as a theater patron, frequently found in the crowd cheering on his children and other local performers.
Ryan wore many hats and held various titles, including that of friend, mentor, and community leader. He was a practicing lawyer and trusted confidant to many people. But above all, Ryan treasured his roles as a husband and father.
A Remarkable Accomplishment
Ryan was a man who made remarkable accomplishments in the little time he spent on this planet. In a world where many people complain but don’t take action, Ryan was a doer. He accomplished a great deal in his lifetime and left a positive impact on the community around him.
A Legacy of Inspiration
At Lake City Playhouse, we will honor Ryan’s memory by making it our daily priority to improve ourselves and become more like him. His legacy will continue to inspire us to be better not only as artists but also as people. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sara, Olivia, Elliot, and all of Ryan’s loved ones during this difficult time.