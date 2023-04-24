Death – Obituary News : Lance Stewart’s tribute to deceased relatives

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Stewart paid tribute to the passing of his sister and brother-in-law, Dave and Julian, but did not disclose the cause of their deaths.

The Tragic Death of Dave and Julian

On April 18, 2023, tragedy struck the family of famous Youtuber Lance Stewart. His brother-in-law, Dave Robert, and his sister Sabrina Nicole’s son, Julian, lost their lives in a devastating accident. Lance took to social media to mourn their loss, and his followers have since been searching for details about the incident.

What Happened?

In a heartfelt video, Lance shared that his sister and her husband were in the hospital with Julian on April 15th. Despite their best efforts and love for their son, Julian tragically passed away. Just a few days later, Dave suffered a fatal heart attack and also passed away.

Lance expressed his disbelief and sadness over the loss of his family members, saying “I know both Dave and my sister love their son with all of their heart. They spent every single day in the hospital for almost nine months with him just hoping that Julian would recover and would come home. Unfortunately, he was never able to.”

The Emotional Impact

The news of Dave and Julian’s passing was met with shock and grief, not only by Lance and his family but also by his followers and fans worldwide. Many have taken to social media to offer their condolences and share memories of the family.

Lance thanked his supporters for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, saying “I appreciate all of you who have reached out, and I know that my sister and her family appreciate it as well.”

Closing Thoughts

The loss of Dave and Julian is a tragic reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. Lance urged his followers to hold their loved ones close and to never take a single day for granted.

As the family continues to process their grief and mourn the loss of Dave and Julian, we send our thoughts and prayers to them during this difficult time.