Death – Obituary News : Lansing Everett High School Boys Basketball Coach Dies Suddenly

The former coach of Lansing Everett High School boys’ basketball passed away unexpectedly.

Tributes have poured in for George Fox, the former Lansing Everett high school boys basketball coach who died unexpectedly on Monday morning. Fox had spent the previous few weeks in hospice care, according to Tim Staudt of WVFN and WILX. He was a legendary figure in Michigan basketball, having coached Earvin “Magic” Johnson at Everett and guided his team to the Class A state title in 1977.

A Coaching Legacy

Under Fox’s guidance, Everett’s Vikings had four exceptional years culminating in the 1977 state championship win. Fox had previously taken the team to the Class A semifinals in 1976 and the Class A playoffs in 1975. His contributions to Michigan basketball are unparalleled, and his legacy will endure through the generations he inspired with his coaching.

A Champion on the Court

Before he became a legendary coach, Fox was also a standout basketball player. He was the captain of the 1952 Class D state championship team for Fowler High School, where he graduated in the 1950s. After high school, he attended Alma College, where he twice won the Scots’ Most Valuable Player award (1953 and 1954).

A State Champion as Both Player and Coach

George Fox was a trailblazer in Michigan sports history, becoming the first person – male or female – to win a state championship as both a player and a coach. Fox and his Everett team’s historic 1977 victory will be remembered as one of the shining moments in Michigan high school basketball history. In 1990, Fox was inducted into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2012, his Everett team was also honoured. In 2011, the 1952 Fowler team that Fox led was also inducted into the GLSHOF.

A Heartfelt Condolence Message

The basketball community has been devastated by the loss of George Fox, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Fox will forever be remembered for his outstanding contributions to Michigan high school basketball as a player and coach. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you during this difficult time.