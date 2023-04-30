Death – Obituary News : “Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers: Bio, Wife, Children & Death at 70”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry “Gator” Rivers, a former basketball player and Chatham Co. Commissioner, passed away on October 26, 2021. He was 74 years old. Rivers was a beloved figure in the local community, known for his contributions to both sports and politics.

Biography

Rivers was born on September 29, 1947, in New York City. He grew up in the Bronx and started playing basketball at a young age. Rivers attended Proviso East High School in Maywood, Illinois, where he was a star player. In 1965, he was named Illinois Mr. Basketball and led his team to the state championship.

After high school, Rivers attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He played for the Marquette Golden Eagles from 1965 to 1969 and was part of the team that won the National Invitation Tournament in 1970.

Rivers was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1969 but played only one season before being traded to the Baltimore Bullets. He played for several other teams during his professional career, including the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets.

After retiring from basketball in 1976, Rivers moved to Savannah, Georgia, where he became involved in local politics. He was first elected to the Chatham County Commission in 1992 and served for over 20 years. Rivers was known for his dedication to improving the lives of his constituents, particularly in the areas of education and economic development.

Cause of Death

Rivers passed away on October 26, 2021, at the age of 74. The cause of death has not been officially released.

Family

Rivers is survived by his wife, Deborah Rivers, and his children, Larry Rivers Jr. and Monique Rivers.

Legacy

Rivers was a trailblazer in both basketball and politics. He was the first African American to be elected to the Chatham County Commission and was a role model for many young people in the community. Rivers will be remembered for his passion for public service and his commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Conclusion

Larry “Gator” Rivers was a beloved figure in the local community, known for his contributions to both sports and politics. His passing is a great loss to the community, but his legacy will live on. Rivers will be remembered as a trailblazer and a champion for the people.