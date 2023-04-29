Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What is the cause of death of Savannah legend Larry “Gator” Rivers? An explanation of his death is provided. Avoid referring to Fox.

Former Harlem Globetrotter and Chatham County commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers passed away, leaving behind a legacy of basketball greatness and community service. Rivers played for the Beach Bulldogs, the first team in the Georgia High School Association to win a state title in 1967, and went on to become an All-American at Missouri Western. He played 16 years for the Harlem Globetrotters before returning to his hometown of Savannah, Georgia to serve as a commissioner for Chatham County. His cause of death has not been disclosed yet. Tributes from supporters and fans have poured in, with Representative Buddy Carter and Estella Shabazz expressing their condolences. Rivers will be remembered for his basketball prowess and his commitment to serving his community. Arrangements for his funeral will be announced by his family.