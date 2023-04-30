Death – Obituary News : Larry “Gator” Rivers, Harlem Globetrotter icon, dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry “Gator” Rivers, a renowned Harlem Globetrotter, has left us.

Chatham County Commissioner and Harlem Globetrotters legend Larry “Gator” Rivers has sadly passed away, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to both basketball and the community. Rivers, who was the District 2 Commissioner, was considered one of the finest basketball players to ever come out of Savannah. He graduated from A.E. Beach High School, where he honed his ball handling skills and was an All-State, All-Region and All-City player. In 1967, he and Beach High made history by winning the first integrated state basketball championship in Georgia.

After high school, Rivers became an All-American at Mobley Junior College and starred at Missouri Western University. He was then drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters in 1973 and went on to play and coach for the team for 16 years. His impressive career led to his induction into the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999.

Even after retiring from basketball, Rivers continued to inspire and mentor young people. He founded the Gatorball Academy, a non-profit organization that provides lessons in both basketball and life to the youth. When he returned to Savannah in 2008, he brought the program with him to Chatham County.

Rivers’ impact on the community was felt beyond his work with the academy. As a commissioner, he was passionate about ensuring that residents had access to food security and improving their quality of life. He also volunteered his time at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, inspiring young people to get involved in sports.

Following his passing, Governor Kemp and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson expressed their condolences to Rivers’ family, the Chatham County Government, the Beach High School nation, and all of his fans. Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis also released a statement, highlighting Rivers’ dedication to the community and his legacy as a basketball legend.

Larry “Gator” Rivers will be deeply missed, but his impact on basketball and the community will never be forgotten. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided by WJCL 22 News.