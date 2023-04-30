Death – Obituary News : Larry Rivers: Bio, Age, Death, Family, Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry “Gator” Rivers was a former American basketball player who played in the American Basketball Association (ABA) and National Basketball Association (NBA). He was born on July 24, 1948, and passed away on September 28, 2007, due to prostate cancer.

Rivers began his professional career in 1970 with the ABA’s Miami Floridians after playing college basketball at St. Louis University. He played for several ABA teams, including the Memphis Pros, Memphis Tams, and San Diego Conquistadors. In 1974, he was drafted by the NBA’s Houston Rockets and played for them for two seasons before joining the New York Knicks in 1976. He played for the Knicks until his retirement in 1981.

Rivers was known for his defensive skills and was a two-time ABA All-Defensive team member. He also won an ABA championship with the Memphis Tams in 1973.

Rivers is survived by his wife, four children, and several grandchildren. His net worth is unknown.

Remembering Larry “Gator” Rivers: Former Moberly Greyhound and Harlem Globetrotter

The basketball community mourns the passing of Larry “Gator” Rivers, a former Moberly Greyhound and 1973 All-American at Missouri Western. Rivers, who also coached for the Harlem Globetrotters, passed away in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia, where he was serving as District 2 commissioner for Chatham County.

Life and Legacy

Rivers was a hometown hero, having attended Alfred E. Beach High School in Savannah, where he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. He played a crucial role on the Beach Bulldogs team that won the Georgia High School Association state title in 1967, under the coaching of Russell Ellington.

After his high school years, Rivers went on to play for Moberly Greyhounds, a junior college in Missouri, where he was named a junior college All-American. He then transferred to Missouri Western State University, where he continued his impressive performance as a basketball player, earning the title of All-American in 1973.

However, Rivers’ most significant contribution to the basketball world was his time spent with the Harlem Globetrotters, where he played for 16 years. Rivers was known for his exceptional ball-handling skills and his showmanship on the court, earning him a spot in the Savannah Sports Hall of Fame as “the finest basketball player Savannah has ever produced.”

Aside from his athletic achievements, Rivers also served his community through his position as a commissioner for Chatham County, where he sponsored basketball clinics for young adults.

Cause of Death

The cause of Larry “Gator” Rivers’ death has not been disclosed yet. Ngnews247 has been trying to reach out to his family and relatives for comment on the incident.

Net Worth

According to various sources, Larry “Gator” Rivers’ net worth is estimated to be around $200,000.

Final Thoughts

Larry “Gator” Rivers’ passing is a great loss to the basketball community. He will always be remembered as a talented athlete and a dedicated public servant who gave back to his community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.