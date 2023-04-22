Death – Obituary News : Lashawn Thompson’s Wife: Identity Amid Inmate’s Insect-Infested ‘Death Chamber’ Tragedy (59 characters)

Insect-infested ‘death chamber’ claimed the life of a US inmate; who is the wife of Lashawn Thompson?

Justice Sought for Lashawn Thompson: Inmate Found Dead and Covered in Insects

The tragic story of Lashawn Thompson has been garnering national attention in the United States after his death under suspicious circumstances while serving time at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Thompson, who was charged with a misdemeanor but never convicted, spent three months in a filthy cell where he was reportedly tortured and eaten alive by flies. He was discovered dead and covered in insects on September 13, 2022 by staff members of the mental wing of the jail.

Thompson, who was 35 years old and suffered from schizophrenia, was arrested on June 12, 2022 on a charge of simple misdemeanor violence. His family is now calling for a criminal investigation into his death, alleging that the neglect and unhygienic conditions of the jail were responsible for his demise. Civil rights and personal injury lawyer Ben Crump, who is assisting the family, announced at a press conference that they will request an independent autopsy.

Who Was Lashawn Thompson’s Wife?

As the public has shown a keen interest in Thompson’s life, there has been speculation about his personal life, including the identity of his wife or girlfriend. According to sources, Thompson was known to be a private person who kept his intimate relationships away from the public eye. While it is unclear whether he was married or not, it is known that he was serving time in jail until his tragic passing.

Thompson was raised in a supportive and loving environment, and his family is now fighting for justice in his memory. His brother, Brad McCrae, has been identified publicly, though his parents’ names have not been released. The family is calling for both an investigation into Thompson’s death and the closure of the jail where he spent his last days.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Thompson’s story is shedding light on the disturbing conditions faced by inmates in the US jail system. The outrage sparked by Thompson’s death is yet another call for systemic change in the American justice system to ensure that all individuals are treated with dignity, respect, and basic human rights.