Death – Obituary News : Last conversation before suicide of Lawrenceville student

Parents of Bullied Teen Advocate for Change and Create Foundation

The parents of a 17-year-old boy who committed suicide after relentless bullying at a prestigious New Jersey boarding school are speaking out and taking action. Elizabeth and Bill Reid recently spoke with “Good Morning America” about their son Jack, who died in April 2021, and the steps they are taking to prevent bullying and cyberbullying.

Jack was a leader and friend at the Lawrenceville School, which costs $76,000 per year, but he became the subject of severe bullying after an untrue rumor spread across the campus that he had committed sexual assault by kissing a girl. Despite being in constant contact with her son before his death, Elizabeth, who is a clinical psychologist, said she saw no signs that the situation would take such a heartbreaking turn.

Lawrenceville officials were aware of the bullying and “cruel behavior” toward Jack before his death and admitted in a statement that “there were steps that the school should have taken in hindsight and did not.” As part of a settlement with Jack’s parents, the school will create a new dean’s position that will focus solely on mental health issues and bullying on campus.

The Reid family has also started the Jack Reid Foundation for the education and prevention of bullying and cyberbullying. “You lose a child, you look around at the rubble and you say, ‘What can I make out of this?’ I know Jack would want to save other children. And that’s what we want to try to do,” Elizabeth said.

Jack’s father plans to lobby for changes to be made to New York and New Jersey’s anti-bullying rules, which typically do not apply to private schools. “That’s something we’d like to change,” he said. The Reid family hopes to prevent other families from going through the same tragedy they have experienced.

News Source : Isabel Keane

Source Link :Lawrenceville School student Jack Reid’s parents reveal last conversation before suicide/