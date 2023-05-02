Death – Obituary News : “Latest Updates on Tragic Railway Accident: Victim Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims Life of a Lady Near Marbehan Station

On May 2nd, 2023, another life was lost on the railway near Marbehan station. The incident occurred on line 162 and involved a lady who threw herself under a passenger train coming from Brussels. According to Serge Bodeux, the mayor of Habay, the victim was of a certain age and had stopped her car along the railway tracks. She then got out and walked towards the rails, where she stood. Unfortunately, the train driver couldn’t avoid the collision, and the lady died on the spot.

Emergency teams from Etalle, Arlon, and Neufchâteau were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 p.m. However, it was too late to save the victim. As a result of the incident, train traffic between Libramont and Arlon was interrupted. The SNCB has advised travelers to take an alternate route via Athus, but the duration of the interruption remains indefinite.

This tragic incident comes just after a dramatic accident that occurred near the Saint-Mard level crossing. It’s yet another reminder of the importance of railway safety and mental health awareness. It’s crucial to seek help if you’re struggling with mental health issues or know someone who is.

