Death – Obituary News : Laura Mandos Pharm.D Passes Away in Philadelphia, PA

Laura Mandos Pharm.D Obituary: Remembering a Dedicated Educator and Mentor

Condolences to the Mandos Family

The entire staff and student body of PCP (Philadelphia College of Pharmacy) extends its deepest condolences to the Mandos family in the wake of the untimely passing of Laura Mandos, Pharm.D., BCPP, who passed away during the past weekend. Laura was a beloved member of the PCP family, and her passing has left us all heartbroken.

A Life Dedicated to Pharmacy Education

Dr. Mandos was a member of the PCP faculty for more than three decades, and during that time, she earned the love and respect of her students and colleagues alike. As a professor of Pharmacy at Remington College and as an assistant dean for student affairs and admissions at PCP, Laura was a mentor to countless students, and her positive impact on their lives will be felt for years to come.

In addition to her work as an educator, Dr. Mandos was also a dedicated researcher and practitioner, earning her Board Certification in Psychiatric Pharmacy (BCPP) and making significant contributions to the field of mental health.

In Memory of Laura Mandos

To honor the life and legacy of Dr. Mandos, a memorial gathering will be held on the SJU University City Campus on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 2, at 1:15 p.m. The gathering will take place at D’Angelo Mall, near Griffith Hall, and is open to anyone who wishes to pay tribute to Laura’s life and work.

The funeral arrangements for Dr. Mandos are currently being finalized, and we ask that you keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time.

Remembering a Beloved Teacher and Friend

Dr. Laura Mandos was a cherished member of the PCP community, and her passing has left a void that will be felt by all who knew her. Her dedication to her students and her work as a pharmacist and researcher were an inspiration to us all, and her legacy will continue to shape the field of Pharmacy for years to come.

Rest in peace, Laura. You will be missed.

