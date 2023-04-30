Death – Obituary News : Lauretta Hoover’s Death in Detroit, MI

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lauretta Hoover, a resident of Detroit, MI, has passed away. Her obituary has been added to a database.

Lauretta Hoover Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lauretta Hoover, a beloved member of the Stephens City community. She passed away at the Winchester Medical Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the age of 93.

Early Life

Lauretta was born on February 22, 1930, in Frederick County, Virginia, to Robert C. Hoover and Kathryn Smith Hoover. She was an only child and grew up in Stephens City, where she lived her entire life. Her family was deeply rooted in the community, and she was proud to call Stephens City her home.

Career and Retirement

Lauretta worked at American Woodmark for many years before deciding to retire. She was a dedicated and hardworking employee, but she knew it was time to slow down and enjoy her golden years. She was a faithful member of the Welltown United Methodist Church and attended services every Sunday. Her faith was an essential part of her life, and she found comfort and solace in her church community.

Surviving Family Members

Lauretta is survived by her daughter, Karen D. Haack, and her husband, Daniel W., who live in Inwood, West Virginia. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Joe L. Hott and Bryan Z. Hott, and two great-granddaughters, Natalie Hott and Alayjah Mae Hott. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, James E. Hoover, who lives in Green Spring, Virginia, and her sister, Mary E. Hoover, who currently resides in Charleston, West Virginia. Mary E. Hoover was born and raised in the same town as Lauretta and remained close to her throughout their lives. Lauretta’s second husband, to whom she remarried after the passing of her first, is also still living and able to provide care for Mary.

Farewell to Lauretta Hoover

Lauretta Hoover was a kind and gentle soul who touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community. Her legacy will live on through the memories and experiences she shared with those who loved her. Rest in peace, Lauretta.