Death – Obituary News : Lawyer Charles Kunz Commits Suicide in North Carolina

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Charles Kunz, a prominent lawyer in North Carolina. On September 15th, 2021, Charles took his own life, leaving behind his beloved wife, family, friends, and colleagues. The news was initially shared online by his wife, and the legal community was left in shock and disbelief.

Charles Kunz was more than just a successful lawyer. He was the founder and owner of Kunz Law, PLLC, a general practice firm that offers legal services both within the state and nationwide immigration law services. He was known for his expertise in immigration, criminal defense, family law, and civil litigation.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Charles attended college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before earning his law degree at Wake Forest University School of Law. After graduating, he began his career as an associate at a large law firm in Charlotte, where he honed his skills and made invaluable connections. In February 2017, he founded Kunz Law, PLLC, and became a beacon of hope and justice to his clients.

Charles turned his passion for the law into a successful law firm. He was dedicated to his clients and put their needs first, always striving to achieve the best possible outcome. His expertise, professionalism, and compassion earned him a reputation as one of the most respected lawyers in North Carolina.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Charles Kunz, a promising being whose life was cut far too short. At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. We know that words fall short of expressing the depth of their grief, and we offer our condolences and support during this trying time.

In honor of Charles, we have opened a fundraising page, which is being coordinated by K Alexandra Monaco. Donations will go towards supporting a cause that was close to Charles’ heart. We ask that you donate generously and join us in celebrating his life and legacy.

Please feel free to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of Charles Kunz. Your words of comfort and support will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time. Charles Kunz will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the work he did, ensuring justice for all.