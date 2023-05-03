Death – Obituary News : Lawyer dies in road accident, FIR filed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident near Badka Dhakaich Village

On Sunday, a tragic incident took place near Badka Dhakaich village, leaving the entire community in shock and grief. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and the police were informed shortly after.

The Incident

According to reports, a man was found dead near the village, and his body was covered with a cloth. The man’s wife was the one who found him and immediately informed the authorities.

Upon arrival, the police found that the man had been shot in the head. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the investigation began to identify the culprit.

The Investigation

The police began their investigation by speaking to the deceased’s family and acquaintances. The wife of the man, who found the body, filed a complaint against an unknown person.

The police then started examining the crime scene and collected evidence. They also questioned the villagers and searched for any CCTV footage that could have captured the incident.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and the police are leaving no stone unturned to find and arrest the culprit.

The Reaction

The entire community is in shock and mourning the loss of the man. The villagers have expressed their concern over the safety of their community and have requested the police to take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The family of the deceased is devastated, and the wife has demanded justice for her husband’s untimely death.

The Way Forward

The police have assured the villagers that they will do everything in their power to bring the culprit to justice. They have also promised to increase security measures in the area to ensure the safety of the community.

The incident near Badka Dhakaich village is a reminder of the need for increased security measures and stricter laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic incident near Badka Dhakaich village has left the entire community in shock and mourning. The police are working tirelessly to find the culprit and provide justice to the family of the deceased. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for increased security measures and stricter laws to ensure the safety of our communities.

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :सड़क हादसे में अधिवक्ता की मौत मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज/