Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of the leader of Elohim City? Avoid mentioning Fox and exclude any reference to it.

Pappy Millar: The Leader of Elohim City

Showtime's 'Waco: The Aftermath' delves into the events that took place after the Waco siege, including the Branch Davidians' trial and the Oklahoma City Bombing. One of the key figures in this sequel is Pappy Millar, the leader of Elohim City, who allegedly had ties to neo-Nazi white supremacists. Here's what we know about him.

Who Was Pappy Millar?

Pappy Millar, born Robert Grant Millar in Ontario, Canada in 1925, established a church in Oklahoma City in the 1950s to spread his religious beliefs. He later moved to Maryland and ran an evangelical camp before returning to Oklahoma in 1973 to establish Elohim City, an alleged enclave for neo-Nazi white supremacists. Millar's followers helped him build Elohim City on 400 acres of land in Adair County, where they operated a small sawmill and trucking business to provide for all members. The group deemed themselves "purists" brought together under God's hand.

Did Pappy Millar Have Ties to Criminal White Supremacists?

Despite alleged ties to The Order or the Oklahoma City Bombing, federal authorities cleared Elohim City and its "elders" of any criminal white supremacist activities. Timothy McVeigh was believed to have visited the village and communicated with Millar's former head of security, "Andy the German," prior to the April 19, 1995 bombing, but Millar and his followers were not implicated.

How Did Pappy Millar Die?

Robert “Pappy” Grant Millar passed away in 2001 at the age of 75 while serving as Elohim City’s leader in Adair County. He was buried near convicted white supremacist killer Richard Wayne Snell, for whom he once served as a spiritual advisor, in an open clearing on the Elohim City property. Following his death, Millar’s second-oldest son John took over as the leader of the enclave.