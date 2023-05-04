Death – Obituary News : Lebanese musician Elie Choueiri passes away at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Choueiri: A Lebanese Music Icon

Early Beginnings

In 1960, Choueiri began his career on Kuwaiti radio, where he was able to discover the music of the Gulf countries. It was during this time that he participated in several events, including a concert featuring several Lebanese artists such as Wadih Safi, Souad Hachem, Zaki Nassif, and Toufic Bacha. This experience drove him to return to Lebanon to launch his singing career.

Collaborations with the Legends

Upon his return to Lebanon, Choueiri had the opportunity to collaborate with the biggest names in the Lebanese music scene, including the Rahbani brothers, Fairouz, Sabah, Wadih Safi, and Samira Toufic. He was supported by musician Joseph Chamaa as he joined a choir with him and Nicolas Deek. The team performed with several singers, including Fahd Ballan and Nazha Younes.

Recognition of His Legacy

Choueiri, who is survived by three daughters, received the insignia of Commander of the National Order of Cedar in 2017 for his musical career. This award is a testament to his contributions in the Lebanese music industry and his impact on the cultural heritage of the country.