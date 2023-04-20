Death – Obituary News : Legendary LB Dave Wilcox passes at 80

San Francisco 49ers Legend Dave Wilcox Passes Away at Age 80

A Look Back at a Legendary Career

The football world is mourning the loss of San Francisco 49ers legend Dave Wilcox, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80. He was a game-changing linebacker who made his mark during his 11-year career in the National Football League (NFL).



The Early Years

Wilcox was born on September 29, 1942, in Ontario, Oregon. He played football at Vale High School and went on to play collegiately at the University of Oregon. In 1964, he was drafted by both the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Oilers of the American Football League (AFL). He ultimately signed with the 49ers and played for them for the entirety of his career.

Legendary Career

Wilcox was a force to be reckoned with on the field. During his career, he missed just one game and was named a first-team All-Pro in both 1971 and 1972. He was also selected to seven Pro Bowls throughout his career.

Wilcox was inducted into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He was known for his intelligence, quick reaction time, and his ability to read opposing offenses.

Legacy

Wilcox’s contributions to the NFL and the San Francisco 49ers will never be forgotten. He was a game-changer who paved the way for future generations of football players. In addition to his on-field success, Wilcox was known for his unwavering integrity, work ethic, and team-first mentality. He will be dearly missed by the football community.

Family

Wilcox is survived by his son, Justin Wilcox, who is the head football coach at the University of California, Berkeley. Our thoughts go out to the entire Wilcox family during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Dave Wilcox left an undeniable mark on the game of football. He was a true legend who represented the sport with dignity and class. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

