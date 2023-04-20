Death – Obituary News : Legendary LB Dave Wilcox Passes Away at 80

Background

Dave Wilcox, a Hall of Fame linebacker, passed away at the age of 80. Wilcox played 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, making the Pro Bowl seven times. He was also the father of California football coach Justin Wilcox.

Career Highlights

Wilcox was known for his aggressive and physical style of play on the field. He played a key role in transforming the outside linebacker position and became one of the game’s most durable linebackers during his era. Wilcox missed only one game during his 11-year career and was selected as a first-team All-Pro twice and a second-team selection once.

Accomplishments

Wilcox’s impressive career highlights include neutralizing tight ends at the line of scrimmage and accumulating 14 career interceptions. He was a key part of the San Francisco defense that helped the 49ers reach the NFC title game in 1970 and 1971. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Fond Memories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame President, Jim Porter, expressed his condolences and admiration for Wilcox in a statement, saying, “While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble, and gracious man in all other aspects of life. He transformed the outside linebacker position – one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.”

Celebrating a Legend

Wilcox’s legacy as a Hall of Famer and a highly respected linebacker will continue to inspire and leave a lasting impact on the NFL community. His death is a huge loss, but his contributions to the sport will always be remembered.

Final Thoughts

We extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Dave Wilcox during this difficult time. The NFL has lost another legendary player, but his legacy will live on forever.

