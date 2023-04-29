Death – Obituary News : Legendary ‘Popli Aunty’ of Lucknow Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The iconic ‘Popli aunty’ of Lucknow has passed away.

Legendary Educationist Kaushalya Popli Passes Away at 94

Educationist Kaushalya Popli, popularly known as ‘Popli aunty’ in Lucknow, passed away on Friday morning at a Delhi hospital after a brief illness. She was 94 years old. Popli is credited for revolutionizing the pre-primary and nursery schooling system in Lucknow.

Early Life and Career

Born on January 18, 1929, Popli came from Rangoon via Kolkata and settled down in Lucknow in 1954. She pursued her graduation and post-graduation in Kolkata before joining the Municipal Nursery School in Lucknow. Popli remained the principal of the school for 25 years and made it the most sought-after nursery school in Lucknow.

Contributions to Education

After her retirement, Popli started Athena Nursery School at her home in Nirala Nagar, where she nurtured pre-school kids for over 34 years. Thousands of students groomed by her are now holding senior positions in the government and corporate sector.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Popli was the recipient of the HT Lifetime Achievement Award in April 2016. During the event, she not only received the trophy but also shared parenting tips with the audience. She emphasized the importance of parents understanding and listening to their children and adjusting to the modern era of technology.

Legacy

Popli’s contributions to education in Lucknow have left a lasting impact on the city. She is remembered as a legendary children’s teacher who revolutionized the pre-primary and nursery schooling system. Her legacy continues to inspire educators and parents alike.

Conclusion

The passing of Kaushalya Popli is a great loss to the education community in Lucknow. Her contributions to the field of education will always be remembered and celebrated. Popli’s legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of quality education and the impact it can have on shaping the future.