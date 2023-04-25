Death – Obituary News : Legendary Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at Age 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte, a renowned singer and civil rights activist, has passed away at 96 years old.

On April 25th, 2023, the world lost one of the most successful singers of the 20th century. Harry Belafonte, aged 96, passed away due to congestive heart failure, as confirmed by his spokesperson, Ken Sunshine.

A Legacy of Music

Belafonte was one of the most successful African-American pop singers in history, made famous by hits such as “Island In The Sun,” “Mary’s Boy Child,” and “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).” He was also a trailblazer for populating Caribbean musical styles around the world in the 1950s and was nicknamed the “King of Calypso”.

Aside from his incredible impact on the music industry, Belafonte was also an accomplished actor and appeared in several films, including “Carmen Jones” (1954), “Island in the Sun” (1957), and “Odds Against Tomorrow” (1959).

A Political Activist

Belafonte was an early supporter of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s and was a close confidant of Martin Luther King Jr. He went on to become an advocate for various political and humanitarian causes, such as the Anti-Apartheid Movement and USA for Africa.

Since 1987, he has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and he acted as the American Civil Liberties Union celebrity ambassador for juvenile justice issues. Belafonte was also involved in prostate cancer advocacy after being diagnosed and successfully treated for the disease since 1996.

A Family Man

Harry Belafonte was married twice in his lifetime. He married Marguerite Byrd in 1948 and had two daughters, Adrienne and Shari. Adrienne and her daughter later founded the Anir Foundation/Experience, which focuses on humanitarian work in southern Africa. Shari is a multi-talented artist, working as a photographer, model, singer and actress. Belafonte later married Julie Robinson, a former dancer. They had two children, David and Gina, and remained together for 47 years before divorcing.

A True Legend

The world has lost an extraordinary talent in Harry Belafonte. He will always be remembered for his musical brilliance, his unwavering social activism, and his loving family. Rest in peace, Harry Belafonte.