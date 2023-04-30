Death – Obituary News : Leighton Clements Discovered Her Lifeless

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UGA Mourns the Passing of Senior Liza Burke

The University of Georgia community is in mourning after the tragic passing of senior Liza Burke on April 29, 2023. Burke suffered a brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Mexico last month, leaving her family, friends, and classmates in shock.

A Beloved Member of the UGA Community

Burke was highly regarded by her professors and peers as a dual business management and Spanish major. She was an active member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and the Terry Women’s Business Initiative.

Burke’s passion for travel was also well-known, and she had studied abroad in Spain before the pandemic hit. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Burke remained optimistic about the future and continued to work towards her goals.

Her positive attitude and kind spirit made her a beloved member of the UGA community, and her passing has left a significant void.

Boyfriend Leighton Clements Found Burke Unresponsive

According to Burke’s family, her boyfriend Leighton Clements found her unresponsive in their hotel room in Cabo San Lucas. Burke had complained of a headache earlier that day and was rushed into emergency surgery to remove part of her skull.

She was subsequently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that had been dormant for several years. Clements remained by Burke’s side throughout her ordeal and was instrumental in helping her family make the difficult decisions surrounding her care.

Burke’s family described Clements as a rock and said that he was the love of their daughter’s life. The couple had been dating for two years and had plans to travel the world together.

Honoring Burke’s Memory

The UGA community has come together to honor Burke’s memory, with many sharing their memories and condolences online. The University released a statement expressing condolences to Burke’s family and friends.

The Terry College of Business, where Burke was a student, also released a statement, saying that they were deeply saddened by the loss of one of their own and that Burke had left an indelible mark on the college and the UGA community.

Burke’s passing has profoundly impacted the UGA community, with many of her friends and classmates struggling to come to terms with their loss. However, those who know her will continue to cherish her memory.

The University has supported those affected by Burke’s passing, and the community will undoubtedly come together to honor her memory in the coming days and weeks.