Death – Obituary News : ‘Len Goodman, ‘Dancing’ Judge, Passes at 78′

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman, a judge on ‘Dancing With The Stars’, has passed away at the age of 78.

Sad News: Len Goodman, Longtime Judge of “Dancing With The Stars,” Passes Away at 78 After Battling Bone Cancer

Len Goodman, Judge of “Dancing With The Stars,” Has Passed Away at 78

Len Goodman, the iconic judge of “Dancing With The Stars” and the British version “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died after a long struggle with bone cancer. The renowned judge and dancer passed away peacefully at 78, as per his agent, Jackie Gill’s statement, “A much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Life & Achievements of Len Goodman

Born on April 25, 1944, in Bethnal Green, London, Len Goodman started dancing in his late teens at a doctor’s suggestion after being advised that it would benefit his feet. Len’s career as a dancer culminated in his winning the British Championships in Blackpool. Goodman moved on from dancing to become a dance teacher, choreographer, and a respected judge in the industry.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Len’s passing, which came on April 24, 2023, has left the entertainment industry, celebrities, and friends heartbroken. Piers Morgan mourned Len’s death as he tweeted, “More very sad news from the world of entertainment… RIP Len Goodman, 78 – welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan. Always had a laugh with Len and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke.” Similarly, Russell Grant shared his condolences and called Len a “true character.”

Goodman’s Family

Len leaves behind his wife, Sue Barrett, and son, James Goodman.

Len’s Legacy on “Dancing With The Stars”

Len Goodman was a fixture on “Dancing With The Stars” since its launch in 2005, entertaining viewers with his witty comments, dance critiques, and his rating paddles, including the infamous “7.” After 31 seasons on the show, Goodman retired last year as a judge, leaving behind a legacy that would inspire and influence generations to come.

Len Goodman, a dancer, teacher, choreographer, and judge, will always be remembered for his impeccable contributions to the entertainment industry, and his memory will live on as his loved ones and admirers celebrate and honor his life’s work.