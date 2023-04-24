Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman dies at 78: Strictly star passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Len Goodman, the celebrity from Strictly Come Dancing, has passed away at the age of 78.

Subscribe to our IndieArts Newsletter for the Latest in Entertainment News and Reviews

Stay up-to-date with all the latest entertainment news and reviews by subscribing to our free IndieArts newsletter. From music and film to art and literature, our newsletter covers everything that the world of entertainment has to offer. Don’t miss out on any of the latest happenings and sign up today.

Beloved Strictly Judge Len Goodman Dies at Age 78

Len Goodman, the famous British ballroom dancer and former judge of Strictly Come Dancing, passed away at the age of 78. The dance expert had been the main judge on the BBC series since its launch in 2004 until 2016 and was recently in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, after a short illness. Reports indicate that he was suffering from bone cancer.

Goodman’s agent confirmed the news in a statement released to the press. The statement read, “It is with great sadness that I announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.”

In addition to his role on Strictly, Goodman was a respected judge on the American version of the competition, Dancing with the Stars, from 2005 to 2022. He was replaced by Shirley Ballas on Strictly.

Goodman’s Legacy in the World of Dance

Goodman was born in Woolwich and was a budding footballer as a child. He took up dancing in 1963 when he was 19 to help recover from a leg injury. This was the start of a professional dancing career that saw him compete and win competitions such as The British Exhibition Championships and the World Exhibition Championships.

After he stopped competing, Goodman founded the Goodman Dance Academy in Dartford. He became a much-loved figure on Strictly and was credited as one of the reasons for its surprise success when the competition premiered in 2004. Goodman was known for his rapturous production of the “seven!” score, which is often quoted by fans of the show.

Goodman’s Personal Life

Goodman married his former dance partner Cherry Kingston in 1972. They divorced in 1987. In 1981, he had a son, ballroom dancer James, with his next partner Leslie. In 2012, he married his partner of 10 years, dance teacher Sue Barnett.

Goodman had published an autobiography titled Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom in 2009. He later wrote two more books, Len’s Lost London and Dancing around Britain.

The world of dance has lost a true icon, and Goodman’s contributions to the art form will be remembered for years to come.