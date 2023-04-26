Death – Obituary News : Len Goodman: Life and Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Len Goodman and what was the cause of his death?

Remembering Len Goodman: A Look Back at his Career and Life

Early Life and Career

Len Goodman was born on April 25, 1944, in Farnborough, Kent. He grew up in East London and attended Westwood Secondary Modern School in Blackfen. Goodman played cricket while in school, but a foot injury led him to take up dancing at the age of 19. In his late 20s, he won several dance competitions, including the British Championships.

A Legendary Dancing Career

Goodman went on to become a professional ballroom dancer, earning worldwide recognition for his skills. He became a household name through his appearances on television shows like ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’ In addition to dancing, he also became a voice actor, lending his voice to the Emmy Award-winning series ‘Auto-B-Good.’

Goodman’s Tragic Demise

On April 22, 2023, Len Goodman passed away at the age of 78. His death has caused widespread sadness among his fans across the globe. He had been battling bone cancer for some time and passed away in a hospice in Kent, England.

Fans Mourn the Loss of Len Goodman

Goodman’s passing has caused an outpouring of grief from his fans on social media. Many have taken the opportunity to pay their tributes and share memories of his legendary career. Jackie Gill, his manager, issued a statement expressing the family’s sadness at the loss of a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather.

Final Thoughts on Len Goodman

Len Goodman’s life and career had a profound impact on the world of dance. As a judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and its British version, ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ he inspired and entertained millions of people worldwide. He will be deeply missed by his fans, friends, and family.